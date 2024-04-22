Putnam County library to host activities in May 2024, including Wizard of Oz program

The Putnam County Library District will host virtually “Illinois Libraries Presents: The Many Lives of Kal Penn” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. (PCR photo)

A Zoom link will be available on the library’s website at https://putnamcountylibrary.org/. Kal Penn (kalpenn.com) is an actor, writer, producer and former associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. He is known for his starring roles in “Designated Survivor,” “House,” “Mira Nair’s The Namesake,” the Harold & Kumar franchise, and the Christmas comedy The Santa Clauses for Disney+. His first book “You Can’t Be Serious” was released on Nov. 2, 2021, from Simon and Schuster/Gallery Books. He also narrates the audiobook.

Putnam County libraries will be closed Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day and reopen Tuesday, May 28.

The following other activities will take place in May 2024 in the Putnam County Library District.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

11 a.m. Thursdays: Library of Things Demos. The library will be demonstrating with patrons an activity from the library of things.

May 13-17: Cricut MakerSpace. Learn how to use the Cricut Maker on select Thursdays and Fridays. Crafty adults and teens welcome. Call ahead. This month’s theme is bleach T-shirts.

STEAM 2 Go!: The STEAM Craft to go project will be an egg container bird feeder, available all month. Pick up during library hours.

May 13-17: Bee Rocks, make a bee rock for your garden

May 20-24: Make Bee Baths

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

Every Tuesday and Saturday, May 11 and Saturday, May 25: Paint a Pot during library hours.

Coloring is not just for kids!: Visit the Granville branch, during open hours, in March, April and May, to express your creative side and reduce stress while creating one-of-a-kind art. You can choose to turn your artwork into a personal set of note cards.

Make and take: Will be available to pick up or materials will be available to complete at library.

11 a.m. Fridays: Library of Things demos. A demonstration for patrons from the library of things.

1 p.m. Monday, May 13: Book Discussion Group. No assigned book to read. Group directed. Instead, share insights, opinions, and views. Make recommendations.

11 a.m. Wednesdays: Story time. The library will share a story, learning based activities and a snack. The children’s room offers educational games, puzzles and blocks.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

9 a.m. Saturday, May 4: Books and Brunch. Food, Books, and Friends

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Saturday, May 11: Mother’s Day craft during library hours.

Thursday, May 16: Pipe cleaner flowers for kids during library hours.

Saturday, May 25: Moon phase craft for kids during library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

3:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday: Homework helper.

4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1: May Day or Mother’s Day baskets make and take.

4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15: Flowers and Veggies Day.

4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29: Movie Night and popcorn.

Standard, 128 First St.

12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9: The Wizard of Oz: The Making of the Movie. This year, the 85th anniversary of the making of the movie will be celebrated this year. However, what audiences often do not realize, the production path down the yellow brick road was not an easy one. It was not always rosy and bright. There was life-threatening danger, sorrow, tears and disgust, connected to that extremely rocky and bumpy path leading to the Land of Oz. Historical Presenter, Jim Gibbons, will take you down that yellow brick road with all its twists and turns. Gibbons, in the end, will prove to you that Dorothy was right – there is no place like home.