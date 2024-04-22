Illinois Valley Community College to host driver safety program

Illinois Valley Community College will be hosting an AARP driver safety program to assist participants 50 years and older retain their driving competency. (Shaw Media)

The course will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 29-30 at the main campus at 815 N Orlando Smith St. in Oglesby and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 2-3 at the Ottawa campus at 321 Main St. in Ottawa.

The course is $20 for AARP members, $25 for nonmembers and payable to AARP. It’s free to participants who are enrolled in United Health Care Insurance.

The course will focus on how to navigate changes, review driving strategies, being smart on the road, changing technology, understanding the effects of aging on driving and learning about changes participants may need to accept.

Upon completion of the course attendees will receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company that may entitle them to a premium discount.

For questions contact the Oglesby campus at 815-224-0427 or Ottawa Campus at 815-224-0427.