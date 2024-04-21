Teen Advisory Group to meet April 26 at Peru library

Teen Advisory Group is scheduled to meet 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Peru Public Library. (Photo provided by Peru Library)

The goal of TAG is to encourage teen involvement in the library, promote and encourage reading by teens and to take a leadership role in the planning and hosting of teen programs, services and events.

The group advises the program librarian on teen interests and trends and book choice for teens on what they will need for homework and enjoyment The Peru Library TAG meets 3:30 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at 3:30. Snacks are provided.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22: Books and babies, children’s library. For ages 6 weeks to 24 months. An activity or craft will follow storytime.

3 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 22: Join the adult writers club on the fourth Monday of every month in the Lower Level Meeting Room. Have a novel or set of poems you’ve never gotten around to finishing? For anyone older than 18, join fellow authors to workshop your written work. Work together to give your stories a perfect polish.

10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 23: Color Me Calm, library meeting room. Miss coloring? Listen to your inner child and relax. Drop by for coloring, coffee and companionship the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Coffee, coloring sheets and colored pens and pencils will be provided. This program is for adults only.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25: Thursday Tots, children’s library. For toddlers ages 1 to 3. The library will lead an activity or craft after storytime.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 26: Tech Help Fridays.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27: Peruvian Purlers, lower level meeting room. An informal weekly gathering of knitters, crocheters and others at the Peru Library. Doesn’t matter if you are beginner or master, all are welcome.



