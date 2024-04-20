La Salle County Republican Party reelects Larry Smith as chairman

Larry Smith was reelected as La Salle County Republican Party chairman for a third term.

Under Smith’s guidance, the party has continued to champion conservative values and advance Republican principles throughout the county, the party said in a news release issued Saturday.

Smith thanked members and supporters of the party.

“I am honored and humbled to continue serving as chairman of the La Salle County Republican Party,” Smith in a news release. “Together, we have achieved remarkable victories, and I am confident that we will continue to lead our county to greater success in the future.”

The upcoming Nov. 5 General Election will see the La Salle County Republican Party focus on electing Liz Bishop in the 76th State Representative District, she and Democratic opponent Amy “Murri Briel will vie to succeed state Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, in the statehouse.

The party also will focus on electing James Marter to the 14th Congressional District, he is contesting incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville.

Additionally, the party will focus on supporting Republicans for county offices.

The La Salle County Republican Party announced its new Executive Board, comprising individuals who will work tirelessly to advance the party’s mission, the party said in a news release.

Joining Chairman Larry Smith are: Larry Langston as vice chairman, Beth Findley Smith as second vice chairwoman, Todd Volker as secretary, Jim Bailey as treasurer, Charlie Durdan as parliamentarian and Dennis Corbin as sergeant at arms.