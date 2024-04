A Streator Community Blood Drive is scheduled 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Park Place Conference Center, 406 E. Hickory St. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

A Streator Community Blood Drive is scheduled 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Park Place Conference Center, 406 E. Hickory St.

The blood drive is sponsored by the Streator Rotary Club. For an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).