Ottawa museum to host upcoming lectures on paupers cemetery, murder on the canal

On Sunday, May 5, Hank Walsh will present Murder on the Illinois & Michigan Canal, with a few personal memories. (Scott Anderson)

The next two history lectures at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, 1100 Canal St., will be just a week apart because of speaker availability.

Jane DePaoli and Ann Newell will speak about the La Salle County Paupers Cemetery on Sunday, April 28. Then on Sunday, May 5, Hank Walsh will present Murder on the Illinois & Michigan Canal, with a few personal memories. Lectures begin at 2 p.m. for each. Cost is $10 with the proceeds going to the museum’s new building fund. Coffee and light snacks will be served.