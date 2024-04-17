Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam seeks applicants for 2024 Princeton build

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties, Inc., the local Habitat affiliate of Habitat International, has available a new pre-qualification worksheet for potential homeowner applicants. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties, Inc., the local Habitat affiliate of Habitat International, has available a new pre-qualification worksheet for potential homeowner applicants.

Interested individuals can complete this one-page worksheet to determine if they are eligible to apply for the Habitat for Humanity LBPC home build in 2024 in Princeton. A family has not yet been selected. Habitat for Humanity assists people with incomes below the area median income of $66,500 for a family of four or $87,800 for a family of five or more to purchase a new home with a no down-payment, low interest loan. The home, built partially through donations, volunteer labor and the purchaser’s investment of sweat-equity hours, is financed with an affordable mortgage based on income.

The pre-qualification form can be filled out by any person interested in partnering with Habitat to build their own home. A review by the HHLBPC Qualified Loan Originator will quickly be able to determine if the individual can go forward with the complete application process or how they might qualify on a future application.

Interested parties are encouraged to apply soon to ensure consideration for all upcoming builds. The Pre-Qualification Worksheet is available at www.localhabitat.org. For more information or to request a printed form, contact Fran Gibson, at 815-434-2041, ext. 001, send an email to habitat628@att.net or stop by the Habitat office located in the ReStore at 1011 Shooting Park Rd, Peru.