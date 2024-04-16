Drive-thru prescription drug tack back event set April 27 at Streator City Park

Live Well Streator will be hosting a drive-thru prescription drug tack back event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at City Park. (Sarah Nader)

Residents in the Streator area will have an opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinet.

Live Well Streator will be hosting a drive-thru prescription drug tack back event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at City Park.

Drop off unwanted or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and syringes in a safe sealed container. Labels on the packages need to be removed or personal information should be blacked out. Medications that are flushed down the toilet or thrown away can contaminate water supplies and the environment.

If you are unable to attend this event, utilize the drug disposal box inside the Streator Police Department’s lobby at 204 S. Bloomington St. near the Oak Street entrance. Syringes/sharps must be placed in a sealed container. Proper disposal of unused drugs can save lives and protect the environment.