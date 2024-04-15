The Times Athlete of the Week: Seneca’s Tessa Krull

With 247 of 507 votes cast in a very competitive vote, The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU, is Seneca softball player Tessa Krull, who improved to 6-0 on the season in the circle after striking out an eye-popping 22 Serena batters in a complete-game, 7-5, nine-inning Fighting Irish victory.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Anthony Couch (Marquette baseball), Taylor Cuchra (Marquette softball) and Kiara Wesseh (Newark track and field).

Seneca starting pitcher Tessa Krull lets go with a pitch to a Newark batter in a game last week at Newark. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames? And if so, when, how, why, and who did you get them from?

Krull: My nicknames are TK or Tess. I got them from my family and my teammates when I play sports.

How old were you when you started playing competitive softball, and where did you first play?

Krull: I started playing competitive softball when I was 7 years old for the 10u Dwight Rebels.

What is your normal pregame routine?

Krull: My pregame routine is to wear my signature hairstyle and my catcher, Lexie Buis, does my eye black and glitter for me.

How would you describe yourself as a softball player?

Krull: I would describe myself as an encouraging and hardworking player.

Do you feel there was any certain keys to your fantastic game in the circle against Serena?

Krull: I had command of all my pitches, especially my riseball that had most of my strikeouts. It was important in warmups to practice hitting my spots and staying loose to prepare for a tough game.

What is your best ever memory made on a softball field so far?

Krull: I think my best memory on the softball field was going to a softball tournament with my 12u travel team, The Illinois Irish, in Clearwater, Florida, and winning the world series there.

You can take one skill or talent from a teammate that maybe you feel you don’t have. What skill or talent would that be and who are you taking it from?

Krull: I definitely would take the speed, baserunning, and softball instincts from my teammate, Alyssa Zellers.

What’s your favorite subject(s) in school and why?

Krull: My favorite subject is English because it is a class I am good at.

You can invite three historical figures – past or present / dead or alive – to have dinner with you. Who are you inviting and why?

Krull: I would invite Abraham Lincoln, Amelia Earhart, and Marilyn Monroe because they all have interesting stories and would be cool to talk to.

What is your favorite dish to order from your favorite restaurant?

Krull: My favorite dish to order is chicken tenders and fries from any restaurant.

Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?

Krull: I want to major in something in the medical field in college and continue my softball career at a higher level after high school.