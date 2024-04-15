Agrichemical container recycling program set in La Salle, Livingston, Marshall counties

The Illinois Department of Agriculture encourages farmers and agrichemical facilities to take part in a free agrichemical container recycling program. Beginning in the middle of July and continuing into August, sites throughout the state will collect containers that are recycled to make shipping pallets. (Shaw Media)

The Illinois Department of Agriculture encourages farmers and agrichemical facilities to take part in a free agrichemical container recycling program. Beginning in the middle of July and continuing into August, sites throughout the state will collect containers that are recycled to make shipping pallets.

“This annual program provides a convenient way for farmers and agrichemical facilities to dispose of empty pesticide containers,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II in a news release. “Containers that would otherwise end up in the garbage can be taken to the nearest collection site instead.”

Programs will be offered in La Salle, Livingston and Marshall counties. Grainco FS in Lostant will host a program 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 2. Contact Albert Gutierrez at 815-368-3215 for more information. Helena Chemical Co. in Toluca will host a program 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 2. Contact Steve Miller at 815-452-2377 for more information. Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. in Saunemin will host a program 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 1. Contact Eric Green at 815-832-4491 for more information.

Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, No. 2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry. Participants are responsible for rinsing them and removing all caps, valves, metal, labels, booklets and foil seals. Participants are also responsible for cutting off the top and bottom of plastic drums and cutting the side of the drum from top to bottom.

Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers can be recycled via the department’s container recycling program by making the following container preparations: Mini Bulk (cage) containers are required to be cut into separate top, bottom and sides, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood) (six slabs of plastic). Intermediate Bulk Containers are to be cut in to 1-foot square pieces, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood). G. Phillips and Sons, LLC is offering services to pick up Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers throughout the year. Call 678-232-6047 to learn more about their Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk container collection service.

The program is a cooperative venture between the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, GROWMARK, Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons, LLC, Illinois Farm Bureau and University of Illinois Extension.

To obtain a free brochure about the program, call the Illinois Department of Agriculture toll free at 1-800-641-3934.