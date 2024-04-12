The Bunker Hill War by Dick Wells to be presented April 18 in Princeton

The Coalition For Constitutional Rights will host a free presentation, food and a performance of The Bunker Hill War by Dick Wells on Thursday, April 18, at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St., Princeton. (Photo provided by Dick Wells)

The Coalition For Constitutional Rights will host a free presentation, food and a performance of The Bunker Hill War by Dick Wells on Thursday, April 18, at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St., Princeton.

The performance aims to take spectators back to a different time in America’s history with an educational and entertaining presentation of the war. Wells will be dressed in character with artifacts representing that era. All ages are welcome. There is no cost to attend and he doesn’t ask for donations.

Hot dogs, chips, homemade pies and juice boxes will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6.