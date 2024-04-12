Illinois Waterway Visitor Center to host free boating safety classes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, is offering free boating safety education classes at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, 950 N. 27th Road, in rural Ottawa, on April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17. (Photo provided by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, is offering free boating safety education classes at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, 950 N. 27th Road, in rural Ottawa, on April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17.

Each class runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to anyone 11 years of age or older. Completion of one course is necessary for certification. New boaters as well as seasoned individuals looking to brush up on safe boating knowledge, are encouraged to take the course. No on-the-water experience is offered during the classroom-based course. Upon successful completion of the class and exam, participants will be issued an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Boat Safety Certification, which is honored in both Iowa and Illinois.

Preregistration for the class is required and youth younger than the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited and classes fill quickly. To register contact the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center at 815-667-4054. Visit https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Illinois-Waterway/Boater-Safety-Classes/ for more information.