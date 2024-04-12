Bureau Valley National Honor Society donates $295 to Barker Farm of Princeton

The Bureau Valley High School National Honor Society presented $295 to Kathy Barker for Barker Farm. Pictured are NHS officers and advisers (from left) co-adviser Ali Krug, Vice President Meghan Kalapp, Treasurer Makenna Maupin, Barker, President Elizabeth Backer, Secretary Josie Edlefson and co-adviser Sarah Clark. (Photo provided by Sarah Clark)

The Bureau Valley High School National Honor Society partnered with ImpactLife and held in February a blood drive at the school that collected 45 units of blood, of which 32 of those units were from first time donors.

ImpactLife gives back to schools that host blood drives who can make charitable donations to non-profit organizations in their communities. This year’s LifeSavings Grant was donated to Barker Farm in Princeton that aims at growing fresh produce so people of all economic backgrounds of Bureau County and surrounding counties can have the opportunity for a healthy lifestyle.

The BVHS National Honor Society officers and advisers presented a $295 check to Kathy Barker.

“$295 can purchase roughly six apple trees,” Barker said. “Those apple trees will live over 50 years and produce approximately 1,800 pounds of fruit yearly. That is over 90,000 pounds of fresh apples over the lifespan of those trees that will go directly to help fight food insecurity in our community.”

Barker also Barker Farm is looking for volunteers to help during planting and harvest seasons. They also need help with weeding throughout the summer and fall months. For more information on the impact Barker Farm has in the community or how to donate, visit its website at https://barkerfarm.org/.