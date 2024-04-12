Al Cioni Ford in Granville wins 2023 President’s Award

Al Cioni Ford has been awarded the 2023 President’s Award, which is Ford Motor Company’s highest dealer honor. (Photo provided by Al Cioni Ford)

Al Cioni Ford in Granville has been awarded the 2023 President’s Award, which is Ford Motor Company’s highest dealer honor.

For the 11th time, including the last four consecutive years, Al Cioni Ford has won this award for outstanding achievement for both sales and service of excellence.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our Al Cioni Ford Team!” the dealership said in a news release.

In order to achieve the President’s Award, dealers must exceed customer expectations and experiences every day, the news release said. The pursuit of excellence requires passion, tenacity and hard work. The President’s Award salutes those top performing Ford dealerships that embrace these philosophies, achieving among the highest levels of customer satisfaction – in both sales and service in the automotive industry.

“Thank you to our amazing team and thank you to our great customers who give us the opportunity to serve them each and every day,” the dealership said.