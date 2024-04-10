Leland man injured in ATV crash, flown to Rockford hospital

A 57-year-old Leland man was flown to OSF St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Rockford following an ATV crash Sunday in Leland.

A 57-year-old Leland man was flown to OSF St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Rockford following an ATV crash Sunday in Leland.

La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies said Randy Baker was driving his ATV north on East 1950th Road at about 7 p.m. Sunday when he lost control and overturned in the area of Indian Creek Drive. Baker was ejected and struck a guardrail, deputies said. He was taken to Valley West Hospital in Sandwich and a short time later flown to St. Anthony’s hospital.

Following an investigation of the single-vehicle crash, Baker was cited on complaints of failure to reduce speed/accident and illegal operation of all-terrain vehicle on roadway, deputies said.