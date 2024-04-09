Girls soccer: Six players score for Princeton in 7-1 over HBR

PRINCETON - Many players got in on the fun for the Princeton girls soccer team Monday night at the Bryant Field pitch.

The Tigresses got goals from six different players, including two by senior newcomer Miyah Fox, to run away with a 7-1 win over visiting Hinckley-Big Rock/Newark/Leland/Somonauk with junior keeper Maddie Oertel on goal.

It was Princeton’s highest scoring game since they had eight goals on at IVC.

“We’re finding some balance. The good thing is when we do string some passes and get behind scoring goals it’s coming from a lot of places. It’s always a good thing to have,” Princeton coach David Gray said.

“We’re a young team and sometimes they look young. Tonight, obviously, we looked like we’re growing in the right direction. And hopefully, we see more of that. And it looks like it’s coming. This is going to be a good team. It’s just a matter of when it all comes together. And nights like these are very encouraging for that.”

Miyah Fox

Fox, who had two goals and two assists, has been a welcome addition coming out for high school soccer for the first time.

“She’s been a great addition. We’re grateful to have her. We’ve been thrilled to have her and KD (sophomore newcomer Keighley Davis), Gray said.

Olivia Sandoval scored a goal with two assists. Also scoring were freshmen Bella Clevinger, Ruby Acker, Addie Dever and Ava Kyle.

Devin Dever, who is the glue on the PHS defense as stopper, said Tigresses played well as a team.

“I think we were communicating better and definitely passing more. Overall, we talk before the game and settle everything out and make sure we play as a team,” she said.

Dever said she was glad to see her kid sister, Addie, score, but on the other hand, she said, “I wished it was me.”

Fox and Gray said it was a good comeback coming off the Princeton Tournament on Saturday, which saw the Tigresses outscored 8-3 and finishing 1-2.

“We went 1-2 in the tournament, so it was nice to finally get this win and get us going,” Fox said. “We’ve got Mendota tomorrow and I’m hoping we can keep this momentum up. We just came in here and we’re locked in on winning.”

“I would still suspect, as a young team, there will be nights where we’re inconsistent and we don’t play as well and that will come along when we’re more consistent,” Gray said. “You see a lot of moments when it’s in there. I think you saw some of that Saturday and we saw more of it tonight. As the season goes on, we’ll see more of the good things we’e doing and less of the bad part.

“I feel good about what we’re going. It’s just a matter when it all clicks.”

Senior Josie Rader got H-BR, which was playing its first game while the Tigresses (3-5) were playing their eighth, on the board in the second half from an assist by classmate Liliana Martinez.

The Tigresses will return to action Tuesday night on the Mendota turf.