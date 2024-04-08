Hall freshman Luke Bryant played a key role helping the Red Devils baseball team post three wins, including a doubleheader sweep over Rockridge.

He doubled and drove in a run in 3-2 opening win over the Rockets. Bryant also earned the win, pitching the final three innings with an unearned run on three hits, five strikeouts and no walks.

Bryant was 2 for 5 with two runs scored in the Red Devils 9-1 in the nightcap.

He was 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs in a 11-1 win over Fieldcrest.

For his performance, Bryant was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

“Luke has come out of the gates hot,” Hall coach Tom Keegan said. “Physically he has some tools but more importantly socially and emotionally he will handle the ups and downs that the game brings. He’s been a spark for us in the box, positionally and on the mound.”

Bryant answered some questions from Shaw Media’s Kevin Hieronymus.

When did you start playing baseball and how did you get into it?

Bryant: 2 years old by watching the Cubs on the TV with a foam baseball bat. I always used to time up the pitches and swing at the same time as the batter.

What do you enjoy about playing baseball?

Bryant: I enjoy the atmosphere of the game, being around my friends and teammates, and just having fun in general.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Bryant: When our team went to state for baseball my 7th and 8th grade year.

Who’s the best athlete you’ve faced who wasn’t a teammate?

Bryant: T.J. McCollum (Louisville commit) during travel baseball this past summer.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Bryant: Greece because of the history and it looks like an amazing place to visit.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Bryant: Mostaccioli from Verucchi’s.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Bryant: Harry Potter

If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?

Bryant: My mom and dad because they always gave me great advice throughout my life.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Bryant: English.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Bryant: I thought I did alright. It was a pretty fun week to be around my team in the support they gave me. It all came together with the great pitching from Max, Payton, and Izzaq. Our defense was solid and on offense we were able to put runs on the board to get a few wins.