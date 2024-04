U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, visited Newark’s Village Hall recently to announce a $369,000 federal grant. The funds are for the rehab and painting of the water tank at the north side pump/water facility. (Photo provided by village of Newark)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, visited Newark’s Village Hall recently to announce a $369,000 federal grant. The funds are for the rehab and painting of the water tank at the north side pump/water facility. Underwood is running to retain her seat against Republican challenger James Marter in the November election.