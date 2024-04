Students in Illinois Valley Community College’s microbiology class sport new lab coats presented to the college recently by SABIC Innovative Plastics of Ottawa. The company donated 50 coats for use in science labs to protect from spills, splashes or contact with chemicals or substances. One of the largest employers in the community college district, SABIC manufactures plastics for automotive and consumer goods, business equipment and the building construction industry. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)