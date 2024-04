The American Legion Auxiliary 125 will host their regular meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The American Legion Auxiliary 125 will host their regular meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10.

The auxiliary welcomes new members, so if you are interested in joining plan to attend. Meetings are at the American Legion, 1549 W. Peru St., Princeton.