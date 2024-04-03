IVCC’s Robertson to receive Stephen Charry Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence

Nursing Instructor Amber Robertson is this year’s winner of Illinois Valley Community College's Stephen Charry Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence. Staff, faculty and retirees will be honored April 4 during the annual recognition dinner. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Nursing instructor Amber Robertson of Seneca is the winner of Illinois Valley Community College’s 2024 Stephen Charry Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence.

Robertson was nominated by student Ella Gilbertson, who wrote: “Each week after clinicals we discuss what we would like to do in the next clinical. Amber has us set our goal and she ensures we make it. She has constructive criticism to try to make us the best nurses we can be. She makes sure we understand what she’s teaching ... and is very open to questions and will explain until we completely understand the concept.”

Robertson said she is moved and humbled to be chosen for the award.

“I strive to give my students 100% and assist them with all parts of their education, so this award really helped to justify that I might be doing this right,” Robertson said in an IVCC news release.

Whether teaching or nursing, Robertson said her philosophy blends care, compassion, critical thinking and assistance.

“I aim to bring a positive attitude, dedication and a caring approach to ultimately inspire and encourage all my students to do the same,” Robertson said. “I learn daily from the interactions I have with them and continue to grow and thrive by doing so.”

A nursing program graduate, Robertson returned to teach in 2018, first as an adjunct instructor and then full-time. She advises the Student Nursing Association. She continues to work part-time as a compliance auditor for OSF Health Care.

In her nomination, Gilbertson praised Robertson’s commitment to improving and encouraging the Student Nurses Association and said Robertson’s extra efforts to give students ample lab experience while standing by to explain and demonstrate.

Robertson and the other nominees – Mary Black, Margie Francisco, Emily Morgan and Renee Prine – will be honored Thursday, April 4, at IVCC’s employee recognition reception at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle.

Named for history professor Stephen Charry, the award recognizes instructors and counselors for outstanding service in teaching, leadership, professional development and contributions to the College and community. Charry died in 2008.