Spring Valley City Council denies outdoor dining permit

The Spring Valley City Council decided to deny an application for outdoor dining at the Vuelve A Mi Mexican Restaurant, located at 219 E. St. Paul Street and to refund that business its application fee. (Tom Sistak)

The Spring Valley City Council decided to deny an application for outdoor dining at the Vuelve A Mi Mexican Restaurant, located at 219 E. St. Paul Street and to refund that business its application fee.

The council’s discussion centered around what was requested by the restaurant, viewed via photos as being essentially a bench and a decorative flower pot on the exterior of the building. Such limited furnishings, the consensus believed, did not meet the criteria for outdoor dining or live up to the wording of the city ordinance, which Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson pointed out specifies “tables” in its wording.

Alderman Deb Baltikauski suggested a review of the ordinance might be in order, making it clearer what would be required to have such permits approved.

It is unknown if the business will alter its plans and reapply for the permit.

The council also awarded a business development grant to Mick Pienta so that a new sign for his business “Blue Collar Bikes” could be constructed at 1405 U.S. 6

Also discussed was an area of Fourth Street between Greenwood and Hennessey streets where the recent replacement of water and sewer line have left adjacent portions of private lots in rough condition, sporting glass, rocks and debris from the operation. City Engineer Mike Richetta said he would try to take an estimate for the cleanup ready by the April 15 council meeting.

In other action, the council:

Adopted a resolution approving a rock salt agreement between the city and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.

Approved a $100 donation to the Horizon House Road to Independence effort.

Approved the placement of a concrete pad at 129 E. Devlin St. to help alleviate a drainage problem in that area.

Approved a proclamation tabbing the first Thursday in April as Junior Achievement Day in Spring Valley.