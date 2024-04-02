AARP driver safety program set April 8-9 in Mendota

The AARP is hosting a driver safety program in Mendota. The program is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, and Tuesday, April 9, at Mendota Area Senior Services, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive. Call 815-539-7700 to register. Participants must attend both days of courses. (Danielle Guerra)

The AARP driver safety program is a classroom and online driver refresher course designed for drivers age 50 or older. The program aims to help participants retain their driving competency.

The course will focus on how to navigate changes, reviewing driving strategies, being smart on the road, changing technology, understanding the effects of aging on driving and learning about changes aging residents need to accept.

Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company that may entitle them to a premium discount.

The course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers, which pays for materials payable to AARP. The course is free to participants who are enrolled in United Health Care Insurance.