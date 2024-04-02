April 02, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioElectionThe SceneLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

5 charged in La Salle County drug stings

Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team made the arrests

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle County Courthouse

Five residents of La Salle County were charged with drug felonies following investigations conducted by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, Tri-DENT said in a Tuesday news release. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Five residents of La Salle County were charged with drug felonies following investigations conducted by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, Tri-DENT said in a Tuesday news release.

Edgar L. Phillips, 37, of Peru, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison. Phillips is alleged to have delivered more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine to Tri-DENT agents.

Robert A. Ellis, 36, of La Salle, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Ellis is alleged to have delivered more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine to drug agents, a Class 1 felony, and less than 1 gram of cocaine on a separate occasion. The second count is a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years.

Donald N. Lage, 43, of Wedron, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony. Lage is alleged to have delivered more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine to agents.

Robert D. Matthews, 52, of Streator, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. Matthews is alleged to have delivered less than 5 grams to agents on two separate occasions.

Destiny V. Orozco, 22, of Ottawa, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony. Orozco is alleged to have delivered less than 1 gram of cocaine to agents.

All subjects were given notices to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court and are innocent until proven guilty.