5 charged in La Salle County drug stings

Five residents of La Salle County were charged with drug felonies following investigations conducted by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, Tri-DENT said in a Tuesday news release. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Five residents of La Salle County were charged with drug felonies following investigations conducted by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, Tri-DENT said in a Tuesday news release.

Edgar L. Phillips, 37, of Peru, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison. Phillips is alleged to have delivered more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine to Tri-DENT agents.

Robert A. Ellis, 36, of La Salle, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Ellis is alleged to have delivered more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine to drug agents, a Class 1 felony, and less than 1 gram of cocaine on a separate occasion. The second count is a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years.

Donald N. Lage, 43, of Wedron, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony. Lage is alleged to have delivered more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine to agents.

Robert D. Matthews, 52, of Streator, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. Matthews is alleged to have delivered less than 5 grams to agents on two separate occasions.

Destiny V. Orozco, 22, of Ottawa, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony. Orozco is alleged to have delivered less than 1 gram of cocaine to agents.

All subjects were given notices to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court and are innocent until proven guilty.