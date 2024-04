St. John the Evangelist Church of Walnut will host pancake and sausage breakfast 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 7. (Shaw Local File Photo)

St. John the Evangelist Church of Walnut will host pancake and sausage breakfast 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 7.

The menu includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce and fruit salad. Carryouts are welcome. There also will be a bake sale by the St. John’s Altar and Rosary Society. A free will offering will be accepted.