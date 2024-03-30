Seneca baseball shuts out old conference foe Herscher: The Times Friday Roundup

Baseball

Seneca 8, Herscher 0: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish shut out the Tigers on Friday in a matchup of old conference rivals, with Aidan Vilcek (6 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 10 K) and reliever Casey Clennon (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 K) combining on a one-hitter.

Clennon also had two hits and three runs batted in for Seneca (7-2), which took control with a six-run fourth inning. Josh Lucas added a pair of hits with two RBIs.

Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Fieldcrest 3: At Wenona, the Knights allowed four runs in the top of the seventh of a nonconference loss in Wenona.

Jordan Heider went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Fieldcrest (1-3), while Koltin Kearfott was 2 for 3.

Kearfott got a no-decision on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk over 6 1/3 innings.

Ottawa 10, Somonauk 2: At King Field, the host Pirates (6-4) scored either one or two runs in each of their six turns at bat en route to the nonconference triumph.

Lucas Farabaugh (three hits, three RBIs), Garrett Shymanski (two hits, two RBIs), Jack Henson (two hits) and Jackson Mangold (1 for 1, RBI, two runs scored) led the Ottawa attack in support of winning pitcher Adam Swanson (6 IP, 1 ER, 6 K) and reliever Farabaugh (1 IP, 0 ER, 2 K).

Softball

Morris 15, Somonauk/Leland 2 (5 inn.): At Morris, the visiting Bobcats (0-4) trailed 5-0 after one inning on the way to a nonconference defeat.

Haley McCoy doubled and drove home both Somonauk/Leland runs in the third inning. Kaydence Eade (4 IP, 5 ER, 1 K) was dealt the pitching loss.

Herscher 13, Streator 2 (6 inn.): At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (1-4 overall, 0-1 ICE) lost their Illinois Central Eight Conference opener despite leading 2-1 after two innings.

Makenna Ondrey (3 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 5 K) was again the victim of unearned runs in taking the loss. Lily Kupec singled twice and drove home a run for Streator.