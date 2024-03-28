Spring Valley man charged in Ottawa shooting to get psych exam

Nicolaus J. Phillips, 24, of Spring Valley, will not stand trial for murder April 15, 2024, in La Salle County Circuit Court. Phillips will instead undergo a mental health evaluation before standing trial for first-degree murder in the June 5 shooting death of Eric Clements, 42, of Ottawa. If convicted of murder with a firearm, Phillips would face an extended sentence of 45-85 years. (Tom Collins)

The man charged with pulling the trigger in an Ottawa shooting death will visit a court-appointed psychiatrist – but only for what a judge called “a look-see.”

Nicholaus Phillips, 24, of Spring Valley, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference. He was set to face a jury April 15 for allegedly shooting and killing Eric Clements outside Clements’ Ottawa home.

However, Public Defender Ryan Hamer said in open court he wants Phillips to undergo a mental health evaluation before standing trial. Under questioning from Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr., Hamer acknowledged the evaluation is largely precautionary and there is no bona fide doubt about Phillips’ faculties.

Nevertheless, mental health issues put legal proceedings on indefinite hold. Ryan did not set new trial dates but instead scheduled a status hearing on May 24, by which time a sealed report from Phillips’ evaluation will have been submitted to the court.

Phillips faces up to 85 years if convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm.

A second person charged in Clements’ killing also is awaiting new trial dates.

Chastity Furar, 22, of Spring Valley, also listed in Ottawa, will next appear June 21 for a status hearing. She too is charged with first-degree murder but is alleged not to have fired the fatal shot. Rather, she is alleged to have driven Phillips to and from the crime scene and supplied him with the weapon. Furar would face an extended term up to 75 years if convicted.