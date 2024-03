The Bureau County Metro Center in Princeton will host an underwater Easter egg hunt 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the metro center’s pool, 837 Park Ave. W.

Cost is $5 to $10 to participate. A participant will win a free pool party for up to 25 people. There will be giveaways for all participants.