Princeton High School names March 2024 students of the month

Princeton High School announced its students of the month for March 2024.

Hannah Lord, senior

Even though she is new to PHS this semester, she found success at her new school, according to Brody Anderson, social studies teacher. “She is a leader in the classroom and sets a good example that others follow,” Anderson said. “She is very intelligent and constantly participates in classroom discussions. She is extremely kind and respectful. Her thoughtfulness shines bright in the classroom.”

William Doran, sophomore

He comes to class with a positive attitude and is always ready to learn, according to Michael Fredericks, science teacher. “I can tell he enjoys the material,” Fredericks said. “Will asks great questions and wants to learn more. His personality is infectious. He is a bright spot in the classroom.”

Alexandra Waca, freshman

“Alexandra has worked hard on her study habits this semester and it has reflected in her grades!” said Liana Stites, art teacher. “I’m proud of her hard work, her art, as well as her grades!”

Haylee Mancini, sophomore

“Haylee is a delight to have in class,” said Julie Kuhne, business teacher. “She is always excited to learn and be part of every conversation. She goes above and beyond both in and out of the classroom. She always has a smile on her face and is willing to help others along the way.”

Brenden Piacenti, sophomore

“Brenden has done an amazing job taking responsibility for his grades and time this year,” said instructor Lindsay Philhower. “He’s honest and respectful and a lot of fun in the classroom. He’s willing to help others and go with the flow when needed.”