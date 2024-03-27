Heritage Harbor in Ottawa donates 60 Easter baskets to Youth Service Bureau

Heritage Harbor homeowners and employees donated Easter baskets to the Ottawa Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley for the fourth consecutive year. (Shaw Local News Network File photo)

Heritage Harbor homeowners and employees donated Easter baskets to the Ottawa Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley for the fourth consecutive year.

This act of kindness sees a total of 60 Easter baskets filled with goodies being gifted to the children who are part of the YSB’s programs.

The Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley, Inc. is an institution within the community, having been established in 1976. YSB is a not-for-profit, community-based child welfare agency that has been serving the needs of children and youth for decades. Through a variety of programs aimed at enhancing the quality of life for all children, youth and families, YSB’s mission is to help young people and families succeed by serving them in their home, school and community.

Nestled along the Illinois River, Heritage Harbor is not just a residential development; it’s a vibrant and inclusive community that values giving back, Heritage Harbor sad in a news release.

“We believe in the importance of spreading joy and hope, especially to those who may need it most,” said Rich Crum, director of hospitality at Heritage Harbor, in a news release. “The children of YSB are an integral part of our community, and providing them with Easter baskets is a small way for us to show our support and brighten their day.”

“Youth Service Bureau is grateful to the residents and staff of Heritage Harbor for once again helping to make holidays special for the children we serve,” said Beth Osmund from Ottawa Youth Service Bureau.