2023-24 All-BCR Boys Basketball Team

First team

Noah LaPorte (Princeton, Jr., F)

The BCR Player of the Year led the Tigers to a return trip to the Class 2A sectional finals and Sweet 16 appearance. He averaged 21.5 points per game, with a season-high 41 points vs. Marengo, and 12.0 rebounds, both area highs. He became the 13th player in the program to score 1,000 points, ranked ninth with 1,027 career points. LaPorte was unanimously named First-Team All-Three Rivers East and received IBCA and Illinois Media Class 2A All State honorable mention. He was also named First-Team All-BCR last year.

BCR Boys Basketball Player of the Year Noah LaPorte of Princeton demonstrate one of his dunks. (Mike Vaughn)

Landon Hulsing (Bureau Valley, Jr., C)

The BV big man played big in the post for the Storm, averaging 12.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and an area-best 1.4 blocks a game while shooting 53% from the field. He was named First-Team All-Three Rivers East. Hulsing was a Second-Team All-BCR pick as a sophomore.

Landon Hulsing (Scott Anderson)

Payton Dye (Hall, Sr., G)

Dye thrived in the Red Devils’ 3-point game, averaging a team-high 12.0 points per game with an area-best 68 treys, shooting 36% beyond the arc. He was named First-Team All-Three Rivers East. He received All-BCR Honorable Mention last year.

Payton Dye (Scott Anderson)

Daniel Sousa (Princeton, Sr., F)

The PHS senior was Player of the Year Noah LaPorte’s partner in crime with his hard-nosed play around the basket. He averaged 10.2 points, with a season-high 27 points vs. Newman, and 7.0 rebounds a game. Sousa was named Second-Team All-Three Rivers East. This is Sousa’s first All-BCR recognition.

Princeton's Daniel Sousa shoots a laup against Rockford Christian in Tuesday's regional semifinal at Mendota. The Tigers won 69-66. (Mike Vaughn)

Corban Chhim (Bureau Valley, Sr., G)

The senior guard led the Storm in scoring, second high in the area, at 16.5 ppg. He also averaged 2.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds and shared area honors with 2.3 steals per game. He was named Second-Team All-Three Rivers East. He received All-BCR Honorable Mention last year.

Corban Chhim (Scott Anderson)

Second team

Tyler Billhorn (LaMoille, Jr., F)

Billhorn was among the area leaders across the board. The junior forward led the Lions in scoring (14.5 ppg) and rebounding (11.8), tallying 21 double-doubles on the season, while averaging 2.1 steals and 2.0 assists per game. This is Billhorn’s first All-BCR recognition.

Tyler Billhorn (Hal Adkins)

Max Bryant (Hall, Sr., G)

Bryant finished out his career for the Red Devils program where his dad played and grandfather coached with a solid senior season. He averaged 8.6 points, 1.6 steals, 4.0 rebounds and was the area co-leader in assists (4.5). He was named Second-Team All-Three Rivers East. This is Bryant’s first All-BCR recognition.

Max Bryant (Scott Anderson)

Korte Lawson, Princeton (Sr., G)

Another returning starter from Princeton’s 2022-23 sectional finalists after transferring for his junior season. He averaged 7.8 points per game and shared area honors with 4.5 assists per game. He was named Second-Team All-Three Rivers East. Lawson repeats as a Second-Team All-BCR selection.

Korte Lawson (Scott Anderson)

Braden Curran (Hall, So., F)

Curran was a sophomore standout for the Red Devils, averaging 9.0 points, 2.2 steals and a team-high 5.2 rebounds a game. He led the Red Devils to a 66-63 upset over sectional finalist Princeton with a season-high 28 points. He received Three Rivers East Honorable Mention recognition. This is Curran’s first time named to the All-BCR team.

Braden Curran (Scott Anderson)

Jordan Reinhardt (Princeton, Jr., G)

After a postseason call-up his sophomore season for the Tigers 2023 state-ranked sectional finalist, Reinhardt cracked the varsity lineup this year after recovering from an ankle injury from football. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds a game. This is Reinhardt’s first All-BCR recognition.

Jordan Reinhardt (Scott Anderson)

Honorable mention

DePue - Vance Hayes (Jr.) Pablo Moreno (Sr.)

Hall - Joseph Bacidore (Sr., G), Wes Wyatt (Jr., G)

LaMoille - Brayden Klein (Jr., G), Josh Martin (Jr., G)

Princeton - Evan Driscoll (Sr., G), Landen Koning (Sr., F), Tyson Phillips (Sr., G), Jimmy Starkey (Sr., G)

St. Bede - Alex Ankiewicz (Sr., G), Kaden Newman (Jr., G), Mason Ross (Jr., G)