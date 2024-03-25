Ottawa, Marquette Class of 1984 donate $3,677 to VFW

Members of the Ottawa and Marquette Class of 1984 donate $3,677 to the Ottawa VFW on Thursday, March 21, 2024, from proceeds raised from a euchre tournament. Pictured from the VFW are Gloria Baxter, auxiliary president; Jason McLaughlin, quartermaster; Bill Jones, commander; and Jim Thrush. (Derek Barichello)

The Ottawa and Marquette high schools Class of 1984 is hoping to continue a trend.

Preparing to celebrate its 40th class reunion, the group – inspired by other classes, such as the Class of 1971, which has given back to the community – asked what it can do to make a positive impact.

The inspiration resulted in organizing a euchre tournament at the VFW, which generated $3,677 for the fraternal organization that helps veterans. The tournament brought out 68 players.

Ten volunteers – Carol Kuzmich, Chris Saar, Jeanne Lindenmuth, Jessica Haywood, Joe Dougherty, Julie Wheatland, Lynn Lambert, Pat Kotowski, Tammy Dougherty and Tracy Kistenferger – helped make the event run smoothly. Additionally, sponsors made food, provided raffle baskets and donated money and time.

“A big thank you goes out to everyone who helped,” Kuzmich said.

VFW Commander Bill Jones said he was surprised, but happy with the donation.

“It’s great, I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Jones said. “They definitely went above and beyond what they needed to do.”

The VFW’s Jim Thrush said with the VFW’s decline in membership, donations, such as the Class of 1984′s, are what keep the organization going.

“What they did for a local VFW is phenomenal,” Thrush said. “This is the only way we’re going to be able to stay open, is with help from the community.”

The Ottawa VFW is expanding its outreach into the community to raise money, as well as awareness of the organization. Throughout Lent, it has hosted fish fries on Fridays and has conducted other dinners throughout the year, such as beef stroganoff dinner and spaghetti dinners. If anyone wishes to set up a fundraiser for the VFW, call 815-433-2470 and ask for Jones.

“It means a lot to our vets,” said Gloria Baxter, president of the VFW Auxiliary. “That’s what we’re for, is for them. We help by donating to other veterans organizations and providing events, activities and resources for veterans.”

Saar said he is hopeful this year’s fundraiser is just the start for the Class of 1984. The group is looking to make a community fundraiser an annual occurrence. Saar also said he’s hoping upcoming classes preparing for their reunions will unite for community causes.

“People have heard what we’re doing and they are saying, ‘maybe we should do something positive too,’” Saar said.

Kuzmich and Saar said the Class of 1984 is a special group with a number of people willing to ask what needs to be done and taking initiative to help.

“I can’t believe we had classmates who couldn’t make it to the euchre night, but they still were here the night before helping set up,” Saar said. “That’s because they wanted to help. We have an amazing group of people and I’m lucky to be affiliated with them.”