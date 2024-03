The Ladd American Legion Auxiliary, Post 938, will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Legion Hall, 111 S. Main St. (BCR photo)

The Ladd American Legion Auxiliary, Post 938, will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Legion Hall, 111 S. Main St.

The organization will be filling out the end-of-year Unit Report. Members are asked to bring any volunteer service hours to be included in the report. Anyone interested in joining the Auxiliary is invited to attend..