McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter students for March 2024. The students are Makenna M., Moriah A., Mia E., Averie F., Emma F., Caydmen V., Zoey R., Evie A., Tarynn R., Ben W., Cierra G., Dax H., Rylee S., Addison D., Joel R., Za’Kiya W. and Jameson W. Their last names were not released by the school. (Photo provided by Lacey Full)