Princeton library to kick off writer’s club

Calling all writers of all backgrounds, ages and experience.

The Princeton Public Library is hosting its first meeting of the Princeton Public Library Writer’s Club. The library is located at 698 E. Peru St.

5:30 p.m. Monday, March 25: All movies in March have a green theme. Because of its distributor contract, the library can’t list movie titles. Call the Circulation Desk for more information about a particular movie night at 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to the public.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26: Preschool story time/craft, Matson Meeting Room, eggs with pasta collage craft.

4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26: ImpactLife Blood Drive. To sign up for a time slot go to https://login.bloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123228 or call 815-875-1331 or stop by the Circulation Desk.

2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 27: Tech Talk Event with presenter Megan Preble from BeMobile. Bring your mobile phone and tablet questions.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28: Youth Dungeons & Dragons for ages 10 and older. For more information, contact the PPL Youth Services Desk at 815-875-1331, ext. 220, or email help@princetonpl.org.