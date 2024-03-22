Bureau County property transfers: February 16-29, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded Feb. 15-29, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the courthouse. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the courthouse:

Feb. 16, 2024

Ronald Gerken (tr) and Ronald Gerken Trust to Ida and Richard Vary, trustees’ deed, part of Section 7 in Walnut Township, $138,762.

Joan Johnson (tr) and Joan Johnson Trust to Ronald Gerken (tr) and Ronald Gerken Trust, trustees’ deed, part of Section 6 in Fairfield Township, $625,000.

Jeffrey and Kathryn Adams to Andrew Spencer (tr), Nicholas Spencer (tr) and Joyce Spencer Trust, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Parkway Addition in Walnut, $78,000.

Feb. 20, 2024

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan Spratt (tr) to Alma Madera, trustees’ deed, Lot 12 in Block 16 in Devlin’s Addition in Spring Valley, $75,000.

Margarito Aldana to Marcelo and Maurilio Castaneda, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 138 in Wainwright’s Addition in Spring Valley, $25,000.

Feb. 22, 2024

James and Lisa Tunney to Richard and Walker Menzel, joint tenancy deed, Lot 11 in Philbrook and Pomeroy Subdivision in Princeton, $71,000.

Francesca Morici and Cory Notbusch to Stephanie and Zeke Struck, warranty deed, Lots 2 and 3 in Block 91 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $179,500.

Tracy Ferrell (tr) and Tommy Rolen Linden Trust to Julia Gerdes, trustees’ deed, part of Section 35 in Walnut Township, $1,153,509.

Feb. 23, 2024

Linda Lubbs to Fred Robey, warranty deed, part of Section 5 in Manlius Township, $195,000.

Deborah Redhair to Adam and Stacy Sobottka, joint tenancy deed, parts of Lot 4 in Block 8 in Walnut, $64,000.

Feb. 26, 2024

Mark and Vickie Olson to Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 2 in Backstrand’s Addition in Princeton, $60,000.

Brenda and David Schweickert to Delfino Marquez, warranty deed, Lots 6 and 7 in Block 75 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $33,000.

Brett Davenport (AIF), John Davenport and Peggy Davenport to Konstantin Glushchuk and Liudmyla Huk, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 5 in Glenn’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $165,000.

Cheryl and Nicholas DeMoss to Radley and Susan Schlesinger, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 103 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $85,000.

Feb. 27, 2024

Patricia Grant to Baker Real Estate LLC, warranty deed, Lot 125, Lot 126, Lot 142, Lot 171 and part of Lot 127 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $826,000.

Midland States Bank to Naser Kurdi, warranty deed, part of Section 29 in Greenville Township, $4,000.

Feb. 28, 2024

Nancy Burcham to Margaret Beekman, warranty deed, Lot 48 in Hudson West Addition in Princeton, $250,000.

Phillip Erickson to J Rayne LLC, warranty deed, Lot 12 and part of Lot 11 in Campbell’s Addition in Princeton, $38,000.

Feb. 29, 2024

Linda Nelson Declaration of Trust and Larry Nelson (tr) to Troy Philippe and Lisa Smith, trustees’ deed, Lot 17 in Stoner’s First Addition in Princeton, $30,000.

Mary Dennis Trust and Elissa Thomsen (tr) to Guy Marella, trustees’ deed, Lot 5 in Park Avenue Estates Condominium (Units 1-8) in Princeton, $240,000.