March 22, 2024
10 charged in La Salle County DUI patrols

Safety effort funded by federal highway safety funds through IDOT

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle County Sheriff's Office

La Salle County sheriff’s deputies made 10 DUI arrests during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period. (Photo provided)

La Salle County sheriff’s deputies made 10 DUI arrests during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

Deputies also charged four motorists with driving while suspended, 12 with speeding and eight with no insurance. One motorist was additionally charged with resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.