St. Bede Academy to open production of ‘The Little Mermaid’ on March 22

The cast of "The Little Mermaid" pose for a photo on Monday, March 18, 2024, at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

The St. Bede Academy drama department will take the stage this weekend with its portrayal of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

The production opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Abbot Vincent Gymnasium, under the direction of Lisa Griggs.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Mersisters Attina played by Lacey Griggs, Aquata played by Chipper Rossi, King Triton (center) played by Gavin Hahn, Alana played by Lucy Maus, Andrina played by Cindy Wu and Arista played by Allison Rimmele rehearse St. Bede's production of "The Little Mermaid." (Scott Anderson)

Griggs said she chose this production because of its connection to Disney and its ability to draw in all generations as a fan favorite.

“The Little Mermaid” is based on the Disney film and classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen about Ariel (Madison Stanbary), an idealistic mermaid, who longs to leave her home under the sea for a life on land. While pursuing her dream and her prince Eric (Brody Hahn) she must defy her father, King Triton (Gavin Hahn) by making a deal with the sea witch Ursula (Maddy Dalton), to give up her fins for legs.

The setting of the production offers a unique background, meant to transport audiences under the sea using beautifully crafted set pieces and props, Griggs said.

“I’m excited for the audience to see how our stage crew transformed the set to replicate under the sea,” she said.

The production included musical favorites including “Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and “Kiss the Girl.”

Stanbary said she has never been this excited about a show as it has opened new doors and opportunities for many of her classmates.

“I am beyond excited to see them shine on the stage, many of them for the first time, and be consumed by the magic of theater,” she said. “I love knowing I was a stepping stone for them inside their passion.”

Hahn said his favorite aspect of the show has been challenging himself to try new things.

“This is my first theatrical performance I’ve taken part in, and it’s taught me so many valuable lessons; in music, performing, and the arts,” he said. “Everybody involved in this project has been so helpful, and encouraging for me to push myself. It’s been amazing to connect with all of them.”

If you go:

What: “The Little Mermaid”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: St. Bede Academy’s Abbott Vincent Gymnasium, 24 W. U.S. 6 in Peru

Cost: $10 at door