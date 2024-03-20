Golden Rule Lumber in Ottawa sells business to RP Lumber

Golden Rule Lumber announced Tuesday, March 19, 2024, its Ottawa business was sold to RP Lumber. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Golden Rule Lumber on Ottawa’s South Side announced Tuesday it was purchased by RP Lumber.

The business opened in 1991 on Fosse Road and has served the area for 33 years.

“We are confident that RP will provide the same level of professional care and service to our customers,” the Pike family wrote on a post to Golden Rule’s Facebook page. “We appreciate our dedicated staff for their service and our loyal contractors and customers for supporting our small business.”

RP Lumber has more than 80 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, and Wisconsin, including locally in Streator, Mendota, Princeton, Pontiac and Lacon.