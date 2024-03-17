Baseball: 5 storylines to follow around The Times area in 2024

Marquette's Charlie Mullen is called safe while sliding into home ahead of the tag from Seneca pitcher Paxton Giertz in a game last season at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Heading into every high school baseball season, there is always hopefulness but questions to be answered. Which teams have a shot to go to state? Which teams will be most improved from last season? Which teams can contend for conference, regional and sectional titles?

Here are five storylines to watch in the Times area this season:

Don’t be surprised if we see the same old Marquette

Like in many of the past successful seasons on the diamond for veteran coach Todd Hopkins and the Crusaders, last year’s 28-3 squad that captured a seventh consecutive regional and fourth sectional title in the past five campaigns was filled with key players who have graduated. That leaves some big shoes to fill for this season’s group.

That said, Marquette — which has a 193-26 mark during its current plaque-winning postseason run — brings back a talented group led by Times All-Area second-team pick sophomore shortstop/pitcher Alec Novotney (.416, 7 2B, 14 RBIs), as well as honorable mention selections in senior third baseman/pitcher Carson Zellers (.321, 15 RBIs, 28 runs scored) and junior first baseman Sam Mitre (.341, 10 2B, 28 RBIs).

The Crusaders looked primed to be ready to defend their Tri-County Conference title, earn another regional championship, and who knows from there?

Marquette baseball coach Todd Hopkins applauds his team while coaching in a game against Seneca last season at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Can Streator duplicate last season’s run despite key losses?

Last season saw coach Beau Albert’s Bulldogs finish with 21 wins, the most since 2010, and capture their second Class 3A regional championship in the last three seasons.

It was a known fact that a few key players from that squad would graduate, but a handful of other players expected back are not. However, the roster is still filled with players who have had success at many levels of play, including veterans in senior 1B/P Landon Muntz (.255, 14 RBIs; 4-2, 3.47 ERA, Times All-Area second team), senior OF Noah Camp, senior UT/P Zander McCloskey and junior southpaw Jacob Hagie (4-1, 2.61 ERA, 43 IP, 48 K, Times All-Area second team).

Albert feels if his squad can pitch the way he thinks it’s going to pitch, play good defense and have good at-bats, there’s a good chance for another strong season. A second consecutive postseason title isn’t out of the equation.

Streator's Landon Muntz (7) delivers a pitch to a Peotone batter during a game last season in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

What kind of numbers can the top returnees put up this spring?

It’s true, the area lost a number of good baseball players to graduation, but some of the guys coming back aren’t too bad either, and they’ll be looking again to make their marks.

Starting with the fellas on the mound, six hurlers (minimum 20 innings pitched) return that posted earned-run averages under 4.00, including Seneca junior Paxton Giertz (1.76 ERA over 43 2/3 IP), Hagie (2.61 over 43), Fieldcrest sophomore Tyler Serna (2.75 over 20 1/3), Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell senior Tucker Hill (3.00 over 44 1/3), Muntz (3.47 over 40 1/3) and Serena senior Carson Baker (3.85 over 40).

Then at the plate, 11 hitters are back after posting batting averages above .320, including Novotney (.416), Seneca senior Casey Clennon, Serena senior Tanner Faivre (.385), Baker (.372), Giertz (.369), Somonauk senior Carson Bahrey (.364), Fieldcrest junior Jordan Heider (.357), Mitre (.341), Serna (.324), Marquette senior Charlie Mullen (.322) and Zellers (.321).

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell's Tucker Hill delivers a pitch to a Putnam County batter in a game last season at Putnam County High School in Granville. (Scott Anderson)

Can anyone claim the Little Ten Conference title outright this year?

Last spring saw Somonauk and Hinckley-Big Rock share the championship with 12-2 marks, with Serena in the hunt at 11-3. All three programs bring back players who could make this season’s run for the title another tight one.

For those looking to circle those matchups on the calendar, the Bobcats are scheduled to play the Huskers April 8 and 9, then the Royals on April 25 and 26; while Serena plays H-BR on May 6 and 7.

Serena shortstop Tanner Faivre throws to first base to force out an Ottawa runner during a game last season at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Can Ottawa reach the 20-win mark?

Last season, the Pirates opened the campaign 7-3, traded three- and four-game winning and losing streaks before dropping five of their last six contests to finish 17-18. The last 20-plus win season for the program was in 2013, when the squad went 24-4.

This spring, Ottawa has started 1-2 under third-year coach Tyler Wargo, but have already seen good performances on the mound (a combined 2.45 ERA) from seniors Cam Loomis, Tate Wesbecker, Alex Billings and Garrett Shymanski, as well as sophomores Lucas Farabaugh and Adam Swanson.

If the solid pitching continues to shine, and the bats and play in the field pick up, the Pirates have a good shot of reaching the milestone.