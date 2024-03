Student musicians from Putnam County High School participated March 2 in the IHSA Solo and Ensemble contest at Normal Community West High School. They are (front, from left) Daphne Heeley, Annamae Smith, Lisa Myres, Anna Sandberg and Alex Myres, (back) Triston Walter, Eric Vipond and Garret Luke. (Photo provided by Natalie Hulstrom)

Students spent hours preparing instrumental and vocal solos for competition. Students received feedback from competition judges to help them grow as musicians. Putnam County students earned ratings of superior and excellent for their music performances.