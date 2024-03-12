Zearing Scholarship available at Bureau, Henry, Stark regional office of education

Applications for the Delyte K. and Robert I. Zearing Scholarship are available from the Bureau, Henry and Stark Regional Office of Education. (Pixabay)

Applications for the Delyte K. and Robert I. Zearing Scholarship are available from the Bureau, Henry and Stark Regional Office of Education.

Any Bureau County resident who graduates from one of the high schools in Bureau County who has applied and been accepted for admission to the University of Illinois is eligible to apply for the Zearing Scholarship. To obtain a Zearing Scholarship brochure and application, call the Bureau, Henry and Stark Regional Office of Education 28 at 309-936-7890.

Completed scholarship applications must be received by the Bureau, Henry and Stark Regional Office of Education 28 on or before 4 p.m. May 1. The Zearing Scholarship is administered by the Wealth Management Department of Heartland Bank and Trust Company in Princeton and Angie Zarvell, regional superintendent for Bureau, Henry and Stark counties.