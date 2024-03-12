Softball: 5 players to watch in The Times area this 2024 season

Ottawa’s Maura Condon delivers a pitch against Kaneland during the 2023 softball season. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

With Illinois’ high school softball season beginning this week and our area once again absolutely overloaded with talent, here are just five of the many players we’re predicting will put together spectacular 2024s.

Streator starting pitcher Makenna Ondrey lets go with a pitch Tuesday in a game against Coal City. (Tom Sistak)

Makenna Ondrey, Streator, P/OF, jr.

A unanimous selection to last spring’s Times All-Area first team, Ondrey as a sophomore stepped into the role of ace against the Bulldogs’ loaded schedule and posted a 3.87 earned-run average while striking out 180. She also batted .389 with a dozen RBIs and 28 runs scored.

Expect even bigger numbers in 2024.

Seneca's Alyssa Zellers slides in safely to second base as Putnam County's Gabby Doyle waits for the throw. (Scott Anderson)

Alyssa Zellers, Seneca, SS/3B, sr.

Also a Times All-Area first-team selection last year, Zellers was a fantastic place-setter for the Fighting Irish with her .432 batting average leading to her scoring 42 runs. Also a factor – her 32 stolen bases on 32 attempts.

Can anyone catch the Seneca speedster this season?

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland's Shae Simons reacts after scoring a run during the 2023 season. (Scott Anderson)

Shae Simons, WFC, P, sr.

The Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell mainstay enters her fourth season as the Warriors’ ace. Last spring she earned unanimous Times All-Area first-team accolades with her 15-11 pitching record including 233 strikeouts and a 1.76 ERA … although it was, and always has been, her clutch, big-game performances that have been her calling card.

We’ll see what the IVCC-bound Simons has in store for her high school finale.

Ottawa's Maura Condon tags a hit against Morris last season. (Scott Anderson)

Maura Condon, Ottawa, P/IF, jr.

It’s another case of next up for the Pirates after the graduation of two-time Times Softball Player of the Year McKenzie Oslanzi. Condon seems to be the heir apparent to fill Ottawa’s roles as ace pitcher and cornerstone hitter after a sophomore season that saw her post a 7-1 pitching record with a 2.93 ERA along with a .343 batting average with five home runs and 32 RBIs.

Even in a slightly more limited role, Condon was a Times All-Area second-team selection last year. Now it’s her turn to take center stage.

Marquette first baseman Talor Cuchra tosses to first base to force our a batter-runner early in the 2023 season. (Tom Sistak)

Taylor Cuchra, Marquette, 1B/P, jr.

The area leader in home runs a season ago, the Crusaders’ slugger belted 11 round-trippers while batting .427, driving in a team-best 47 runs and earning all-state and Times All-Area unanimous first-team status. She’ll also see increased time in the circle in addition to her first-base duties.

When she’s at the plate, though, look out.