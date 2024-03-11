Working on Walnut announces Music on Main series

Working on Walnut announced its Music on Main series for the summer of 2024. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Bureau Valley Walnut Elementary “School of Rock” will kick off the series 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

The following other performances have been scheduled:

6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 5: Chris Blum, Market opening day

6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 19: Jay Von, Americana and folk music, storyelling

6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3: Route 38, Walnut celebration eve

6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 17: Angelina Chavez, Danielle Wallace memorial concert, ALS TDI fundraiser

6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 31: Mr. Grimm and his Bad Luck