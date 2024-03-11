Wanted: New La Salle County CASA director

CiCi Chalus, executive director of La Salle County CASA, blinks back tears Monday, March 11, 2024, as she announces her retirement to the La Salle County Board. The search is on for her successor. (Tom Collins)

CiCi Chalus is calling it a career after 14 years service to the La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates. The search is on for her successor.

The La Salle County Board delivered an ovation Monday as Chalus announced an upcoming La Salle County CASA fundraiser – the annual chocolate festival set for April 21 at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle – and told the board it would be her last.

“It’s just time to hand it over,” Chalus said.

Chalus said a search committee is looking for a successor, who will enjoy something she didn’t have – benefits. Chalus took up the job with no perks (save the occasional day off), but nonetheless thanked the board for pumping funds into La Salle County CASA when the program was hanging by a thread financially.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today – in sound fiscal management – without the backing of the County Board and also the 708 Mental Health Board,” Chalus said. “You guys literally came to the rescue.”

Circuit clerk talks about $992,465 grant

Separately, Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro spelled out plans for the recently-awarded $992,465 Court Technology Modernization grant.

Vaccaro said the funds will be used for cutting-edge technologies that other counties will view as a model. He foresees self-help kiosks for county residents to get services aided by an AI chatbot that can communicate in 28 languages.

“It’s going to make life a lot easier for people,” Vaccaro said. “It’s very exciting.”

Dose calls for decorum La Salle County Board member Brian Dose (D-Ottawa) rebukes his colleagues for a lack of decorum (Tom Collins)

County board chair candidate makes rebuke

Finally, board member Brian Dose (D-Ottawa) used the public comment period to deliver a rebuke. While he didn’t name names, Dose said decorum has been lacking at recent board meetings.

“Last meeting there was a personal attack on the board floor by a colleague and despite a board rule that states it’s not allowed,” Dose said. “It wasn’t the first time and, likely without board leadership, it will continue.”