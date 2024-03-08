2024-2025 Princeton non-highway vehicle stickers available for purchase

Princeton has 2024-2025 non-highway vehicle stickers available for purchase.

Your initial registration will expire April 30. When you renew, the city will need an updated application for annual permit non-highway vehicle, a valid driver’s license and current insurance for the machine before purchasing the sticker.

Applications can be downloaded from the city’s website, or visit City Hall and fill one out. Renewal cost (sticker only) is $50.

If you have a qualifying non-highway vehicle, but it isn’t registered with the city, get a couple extra months with your new initial registration. All new registrations will include a sticker valid through April 30, 2025. Make an appointment for vehicle inspection by contacting the Princeton Fire Department at 815-875-1861. Newe registration cost (plate and sticker) is $100.