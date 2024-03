Woodland High School will host its spring craft show and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the school south of Streator on Route 17, just east of the intersection with Route 23. (Derek Barichello)

There will be concessions available, as well as raffles and door prizes.