The annual cleanup for St. Hyacinth Cemetery in La Salle will begin on Monday, March 11, weather permitting.

All grave decorations and shepherd hooks will be removed at this time. Anyone wishing to retain any of these items must pick them up before this date. Do not bring any spring decorations until after April 15, and one decoration per location.