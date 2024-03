Students of the month for February 2024 at Milton Pope School are (front, from left) Natalie Jaegers, kindergarten; Migz Farrow, second grade; Ezmae Rohr, first grade; Avery Clancy, third grade; Elizabeth Herman, fourth grade; (back) Jayden Partridge sixth grade; Bailey Witte, eighth grade; Aubrey Carrera, seventh grade; and Cayden Morek, fifth grade. (Photo provided by Michele Armstrong)