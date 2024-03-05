Mobile home tax bills due May 1

There is a payment box for La Salle County mobile home taxes in the east parking lot of the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Mobile home tax bills in La Salle County were mailed Feb. 27.

The due date for the Mobile Home Local Services Tax is Wednesday, May 1. Residents can pay their bills from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the treasurer’s office, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa, by cash, check or credit card.

A convenience fee of about 2.5% is charged by the credit card processors when paying by credit card. Residents also can pay at the drive-thru drop box, which is open 24 hours. The drop box location is in the north part of the east parking lot.

Residents also may mail to the treasurer’s office P.O. Box 1560, Ottawa, IL 61350; pay by phone at 1-815-393-2688 with Credit Card or E-check. A convenience fee of about 2.5% is charged by the credit card processors when paying by credit card. There is a $1.50 per parcel fee when paying by E-check.

For assistance at paying by phone, call 1-877-932-8478 or 1-773-784-0709. To pay online, go to www.lasallecountytreasurer.com, and under the payments tab click on “Pay property tax online.”

A convenience fee of about 2.5% is charged by the credit card processors when paying by credit card. There is a $1.50 per parcel fee when paying by E-check. For assistance at paying online contact 1-877-932-8478 or 1-773-784-0709.

It is especially important the Mobile Home Local Services Tax be paid in a timely fashion. The penalty for delinquency is $25 per month up to $100 beginning May 2.

If mobile home owners have any questions about the Local Services Tax, contact the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office at 815-434-8219, option 4.